Mattis Fires Guantanamo Military Commission Chief

By Daniel Wilson

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Defense Secretary James Mattis has removed the head of military commissions for Guantanamo Bay prisoners less than a year after appointing him, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday.

Mattis removed attorney Harvey Rishikof, the convening authority for military commissions, while General Counsel William Castle also removed Gary Brown, a former U.S. Army colonel and the legal adviser for military commissions, the DOD said in a statement Monday.

“Today, Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis rescinded the designations of Harvey Rishikof as the Director of the...
