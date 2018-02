Ill. Judge Lied Repeatedly In $1.4M Scheme, Gov't Says

Law360, Chicago (February 6, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- Cook County, Illinois, Circuit Judge Jessica Arong O'Brien lied over and over as she applied for loans related to her two Chicago income properties, conning lenders out of more than $300,000, prosecutors said at the start of Judge O'Brien's fraud trial Tuesday.



Judge O’Brien is accused of running a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme around a pair of properties on Chicago’s South Side, using false income and liability information to apply for mortgages, refinancing and a commercial line of credit. Later, prosecutors say, she paid kickbacks...

