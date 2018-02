State Law Blocks Texas Tribe's E-Bingo Plans, Judge Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas are not protected from the state’s gambling restrictions, expressing regret at the “unjust” situation but saying that permission by the National Indian Gaming Commission was not enough to authorize the tribe’s electronic bingo games.



U.S. District Judge Keith F. Giblin said that the NIGC was authorized to enforce and enact only the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, which is superseded by the Restoration Act of 1987 that says tribes in Texas must still...

To view the full article, register now.