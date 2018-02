'Serial Objector' Attys Dodge RICO Claims In Class Action

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- Although she condemned so-called “serial objectors” and attorneys who would extort money from plaintiffs’ counsel through objections to settlements, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that the behavior of a Texas attorney doesn’t reach the requirements to bring Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims.



In dismissing the RICO claims in a proposed class action filed by plaintiffs’ firm Edelson PC against Texas attorney Christopher Bandas, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said interpreting the statute to cover the alleged scheme could chill legitimate litigation activity.



But she repeatedly criticized Bandas...

