Porn Actor Can't Shake 6 Years In $1.5M Extortion Scheme

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday refused to overturn a nearly six-year prison sentence levied on a gay porn actor convicted on charges related to extorting $1.5 million from telecom mogul Donald Burns, rejecting the actor’s contention that the law doesn’t protect threats to a person’s reputation.



Teofil Brank, known in the porn industry as Jarec Wentworth, had argued among other things that his conviction was unfair because the Hobbs Act doesn’t cover his threat to ruin the telecom businessman’s reputation by revealing that he hired male...

