Tronc Sells LA Times, Calif. News Portfolio For $500M Cash

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 1:38 PM EST) -- Print and online media company Tronc Inc. has sold the Los Angeles Times, The San Diego Union-Tribune and other titles in the California News Group portfolio for $500 million in cash plus $90 million in pension liabilities to Nant Capital LLC, the investment vehicle of Los Angeles Lakers minority owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the company said Wednesday.



Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has picked up The Los Angeles Times and other California papers in a $500 million deal announced on Wednesday. (AP)



The portfolio had net revenue of...

