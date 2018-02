Texas Tribe Looks To Halt E-Bingo Order Pending Appeal

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:18 PM EST) -- The Alabama-Coushatta tribe on Tuesday asked a Texas federal court to hold off on enforcing an order likely barring the tribe from operating electronic bingo games while it appeals, saying it would otherwise have to close its electronic bingo center and force hundreds out of work.



The tribe wants the chance to appeal the ruling by U.S. District Judge Keith Giblin without first facing serious consequences to its economy. Judge Giblin’s decision on Tuesday refuted the authority the tribe used to say that its Naskila Entertainment Center was authorized....

