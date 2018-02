Google Sells Pixel Phone Despite Speaker Defect, Suit Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 2:01 PM EST) -- Google knows that its premium Pixel phones are manufactured with microphones and speakers that tend to fail, but continues to advertise and sell them anyway, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court.



Consumers Patricia Weeks and Waleed Anbar said Google LLC’s Pixel phones, which compete with Apple Inc.’s iPhones, are manufactured with faulty microphones that make the product unsuitable for phone calls or voice commands such as Google Assistant. The technology giant knows about the defect, according to the suit, but...

To view the full article, register now.