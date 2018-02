Uber Deal Over Workers' Comp Class Action Hits Speed Bump

Law360, San Francisco (February 7, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- A California judge on Wednesday refused to preliminarily approve Uber's settlement that would provide drivers with occupational accident insurance in exchange for ending putative class claims that the ride-hailing company improperly denied them workers’ compensation, saying the contract terms between the drivers and the insurance company are unclear.



During a hearing in San Francisco, Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow took issue with the fact that Uber had essentially agreed to set up a contract between its drivers and a third-party insurance company using insurance broker Aon...

