Fired Lobbyist Tells Graft Jury He's Fuzzy On Faked Emails

Law360, New York (February 7, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Disgraced lobbyist Todd Howe was confronted Wednesday with evidence that he altered emails sent by Joe Percoco, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is accused of corruption, but Howe told a jury he does not recall how often he surreptitiously changed and forwarded Percoco's missives.



Howe, a cooperating witness who was fired for stealing roughly $1 million from Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP in 2016 and pled guilty to corruption later that year, was forced to confront a blizzard of lies he...

