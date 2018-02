AT&T TCPA Class Claims Nixed Over Atty Husband's Fees

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday struck the class claims from a woman’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit against AT&T, finding that she could not suitably represent the class because her husband, who previously represented her, would seek fees in the case.



U.S. District Court Judge Frederick Block booted Eve Wexler’s claims in the proposed class action over unwanted, allegedly autodialed calls on the grounds that she may have an interest in her husband Shimshon Wexler’s fee, which could be taken out of the potential...

To view the full article, register now.