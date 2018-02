Logistics Co. Can’t Intervene In $139M Arbitration Action

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied a logistics company’s bid to oppose the conversion of a $139 million arbitration award over a breached fuel transfer agreement into an enforceable judgment, saying the company should concentrate its efforts on another federal case seeking to hold it liable for the award.



U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III acknowledged that Bridger Logistics LLC’s argument that Eddystone Rail Co. LLC plans to leverage its hoped-for enforceable judgment in a separate case against Bridger in Pennsylvania federal court...

