$7M DOD Cloud Contract Support Deal Hit With Protest

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- An enterprise technology group has challenged the U.S. Department of Defense’s $7 million sole-source deal recently awarded to an Alaska Native-owned small business to support the DOD’s high-profile cloud computing acquisition process, filing a bid protest with the U.S Government Accountability Office.



Interoperability Clearinghouse filed its protests with the GAO on Feb. 5, questioning the Defense Digital Service’s nearly $7 million contract awarded to Eagle Harbor Solutions LLC in late January to support the DOD’s pending enterprise cloud initiative.



It was not immediately clear specifically why ICH,...

