TxDOT Contractor Didn't Cause Ice Patch That Killed Driver

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday said a Texas Department of Transportation contractor is immune to a suit alleging negligence in connection with a driver’s car-accident death, saying the contractor was in compliance with its roadwork contract with TxDOT, which conducted daily inspections of the work performed.



U.S. District Judge John McBryde granted summary judgment to Lane Construction Corp. in a suit brought by Lindsey Hoyt accusing the TxDOT general contractor of being responsible for the death of her husband Jeffery Hoyt, who was killed after...

