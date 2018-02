7th Circ. Affirms $2.75M Awarded To Truck Driver's Estate

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed a $2.75 million judgment awarded to the estate of a truck driver who died in a fiery collision with another truck, despite defendants' objections the jury had faulty instructions and parts of the award were invalid.



The family of truck driver Hasib Karahodzic was awarded the $2.75 million judgment in September of 2016, four and a half years after Karahodzic was killed when he ran into another truck on Interstate 70 in southern Illinois. Karahodzic’s estate argued that the...

