Aviation Update: Was 2017 Really The Safest Year Ever?

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:23 PM EST) -- The Aviation Safety Network announced that 2017 was the safest on record, based on worldwide airline fatal accidents, and estimated one passenger fatality per 7.36 million flights. In the United States there no passenger fatalities, as has been true in every year since 2009. Worldwide, the airline industry recorded only 1.2 incidents per million flight sectors, according to the International Air Transport Association.



Air travel in the 21st century is far safer than any other form of transportation. The operational and weather challenges and uncertainties that...

