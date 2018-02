Dilworth Paxson Accused Of Frivolous Development Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:08 PM EST) -- Dilworth Paxson and one of its former attorneys have been slapped with a suit in Pennsylvania state court alleging that the attorney knowingly filed several baseless actions aimed at stopping a Philadelphia resident’s objection to a condo development next to her house, including one claim that was allegedly a deliberate attempt to threaten her job.



While Jordan Rand still worked for Dilworth Paxson, he represented developer DSB Holding Co. LLC in three suits against Michelle Shuman after she refused to comply with DSB’s attempts to access...

