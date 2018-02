Apple Sanctions Nixed In Qualcomm Antitrust Battle

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday lifted a $300,000 sanctions order against Apple Inc. for missing a document production deadline in the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against Qualcomm Inc., ruling that a magistrate judge cited unclear authority in issuing the order.



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh set aside the sanctions order levied by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins, finding that his order did not outline which legal authority compelled the sanctions.



For example, Judge Cousins had cited a decision by former U.S. Magistrate Judge...

