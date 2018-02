State AGs Urge High Court To Review Google Privacy Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:14 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from Arizona, Texas and more than a dozen other states on Wednesday backed a class action fairness group's bid to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to review a privacy case involving Google where class members stand to receive none of the $8.5 million settlement, arguing that such cy pres pacts hurt consumers.



The dispute that the high court is being asked to weigh stems from a deal Google struck with a putative class of users in 2013 to end privacy claims accusing the tech giant...

To view the full article, register now.