Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:17 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP won the title of top legal lion this week, advising Kroger on the $2 billion sale of several hundred convenience store businesses, while Shook Hardy & Bacon ended up on the legal lambs list after its client, Boston Scientific, lost its appeal of an $18.5 million verdict in a trial over injuries allegedly caused by its Obtryx pelvic mesh devices.



Legal Lions



This week's top legal lion Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised The Kroger Co. on its $2.15 billion sale...

To view the full article, register now.