House Dems Tout Infrastructure Plan Amid Budget Wrangling

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- House Democrats on Thursday unveiled a broad proposal to invest $1 trillion into infrastructure, just as Congress negotiates a two-year budget deal that may include $20 billion for water, broadband, energy, capital projects and surface transportation programs.



The plan, dubbed "A Better Deal to Rebuild America," would directly invest $1 trillion into roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, high-speed internet, schools, airports, ports and inland waterways, clean water systems and energy, and create up to 16 million jobs, House Democrats said.



It comes just as Congress is...

