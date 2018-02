Fired Lobbyist's 'Spiderweb Of Lies' Snarls NY Graft Trial

Law360, New York (February 8, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- Todd Howe, an ex-lobbyist testifying against a former top aide to New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and three businessmen accused of bribery, endured a brutal afternoon Thursday as jurors saw so many fresh examples of his misconduct that the pace of trial ground to a near-halt and generated a warning from the judge.



As the third week of trial before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni wound to a close, it was Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP attorney Daniel M. Gitner's turn to cross-examine the...

To view the full article, register now.