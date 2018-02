Lobbying Doc Says NBA, MLB Want Slice Of The Betting Pie

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:25 PM EST) -- With a decision by U.S. Supreme Court over a federal sports betting ban forthcoming, the NBA and Major League Baseball are lobbying state lawmakers considering proposed legalization bills to allow sports leagues to opt out of certain types of betting and to compensate them from wagers made on their sports, a measure largely criticized by the gambling industry.



The proposals were included in a one-page lobbying document distributed by the National Basketball Association and MLB to lawmakers in West Virginia, first uncovered by Legal Sports Report...

