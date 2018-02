What Hospitals Need To Know Before Forming A Drug Co.

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:44 PM EST) -- A group of hospital systems recently decided to address rising prices and shortages of generic medications by forming a nonprofit drug company, but industry attorneys warn that land mines like unfamiliar regulations and fraud concerns could trip the members up as they execute this novel plan.



Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, SSM Health and Trinity Health have announced little about their new project, which is also backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but both health and life sciences attorneys are closely watching the unique move to...

To view the full article, register now.