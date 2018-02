Uber, Waymo Settle Trade Secret Case Amid Trial

Law360, San Francisco (February 9, 2018, 11:07 AM EST) -- Waymo and Uber have reached a settlement of their self-driving car trade secret row a third of the way through trial, with Uber agreeing to give Waymo a slice of the ride-hailing company's $72 billion equity worth approximately $245 million.



Uber agreed to give Waymo .34 percent of its equity on Friday to end a trial over trade secrets for self-driving cars. (AP) U.S. District Judge William Alsup elicited an audible gasp from the courtroom when he announced the settlement and excused the jury Friday morning...

