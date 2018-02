2nd Circ. Overturns $100M Arab Bank Terror Verdict

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 12:20 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday overturned a $100 million jury verdict against Arab Bank PLC, finding jury instructions in the case alleging that it provided material support to Hamas and other militant groups were prejudicial against the bank, in a case the bank already settled.



A three-judge panel ruled that the jury in a case brought by the victims and families of deceased victims of Hamas attacks inside Israel was improperly instructed that a finding that Arab Bank provided any banking services to Hamas and other...

