EOIR Adds 5 Immigration Judges As Backlog Is Scrutinized

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review on Thursday swore in five new immigration judges for courts in California, New Jersey, Oregon and Georgia, amid efforts by the Trump administration to more closely scrutinize how the public employees are making their way through a significant backlog of open cases.



The five judges appointed are Nathaniel B. Walker in Adelanto, California; Cory M. Picton in San Francisco; Angelo J. DiCamillo in Elizabeth, New Jersey; Mindy E. Hoeppner in Portland, Oregon; and John M. Gillies in Atlanta, according to...

To view the full article, register now.