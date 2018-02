NY Graft Trial Cooperator Arrested After Day On Stand

Law360, New York (February 9, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Todd Howe, the lobbyist-turned-cooperator who is testifying at the bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and three businessmen, was arrested on Thursday night for violating his bail, after a defense lawyer accused him in front of the jury of breaching his plea deal.



Howe, 57, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron on Friday afternoon and was taken back into custody. Manhattan U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken signed off on the arrest last night on the application...

To view the full article, register now.