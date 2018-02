Woman Sues BBQ Chain Over Industrial Staple In Sandwich

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Chicago woman sued the management company of a South Side location of barbecue chain Famous Dave’s in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday, alleging she bit into an industrial-sized staple while eating a Famous Dave’s sandwich, and claiming the staple did serious damage to her teeth.



Mary Katherine Rosania’s complaint alleges she and her parents ordered a Famous Dave’s delivery in March of 2016 to their home in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood. After receiving the box of food, Rosania and her parents began eating, and Rosania...

