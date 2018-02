Girardi Keese Must Open Books On $130M Deal, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, Los Angeles (February 9, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- An attorney whose client accused Girardi Keese of mismanaging a $130 million settlement with Lockheed Martin urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to allow an accounting of the funds to move forward, while the firm argued that a lower court correctly found the suit was time-barred since the funds were distributed nearly two decades ago.



Plaintiff Paul Kranich accused Girardi Keese of improperly taking $8.5 million out of the settlement that was reached with Lockheed employees who alleged they were exposed to harmful chemicals. Kranich is one...

