Texas County Drops $3.5M Border Fence Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Hidalgo County, Texas, Drainage District, which had accused its former general-manager-turned-contractor of defrauding taxpayers over a multimillion-dollar project to build a levee and border fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, has dropped the remaining claims in its $3.5 million suit, days after a state judge dismissed others.



The county filed the brief notice of nonsuit on Feb. 5, informing Judge Martin Chiuminatto that it would drop its federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against Godfrey Garza Jr., members of his family and their companies....

