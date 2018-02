Waymo Settlement With Uber Ends Wild Ride

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:50 PM EST) -- Waymo and Uber reached a settlement Friday to end their blockbuster trade secrets fight over self-driving car technology, capping off a year of contentious discovery disputes, shocking revelations and numerous delays.



The agreement, which will see Uber Technologies Inc. pay the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary roughly $245 million, resolves a trial that had been closely watched — both because of the Silicon Valley giants involved and because of the impact it could have on two of the key players in the nascent driverless car industry.



With the case closed, here's...

To view the full article, register now.