Acacia Communications Says Stock Drop Was A Surprise

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- Acacia Communications Inc. on Friday asked a Massachusetts federal judge to toss a proposed shareholder class action over poor second quarter results in 2017, arguing that its optimistic outlook was soured by an unexpected drop in market demand, and a contractor’s manufacture of defective products had nothing to do with the company’s stock tumble.



The Massachusetts-based communications company, which provides high-speed optical interconnects, says its earnings decline last year came as a surprise to management and was fueled by decreased demand from its largest customer. The...

