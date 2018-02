Lenders Pledge $100B As Broadcom Tries To Woo Qualcomm

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- A group of 12 lenders that includes private equity firms and banks has agreed to commit up to $100 billion in total financing for Broadcom Ltd.’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm Inc., even though the California chipmaker rejected a Broadcom takeover offer last week, Broadcom said Monday.



The financing would include a $5 billion revolving credit facility and bridge financing, according to a statement. Investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake Partners, KKR & Co. LP and CVC Capital Partners have agreed to provide $6 billion of convertible note...

To view the full article, register now.