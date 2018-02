Graft Trial Judge Mulls Description Of Cooperator's Arrest

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:26 PM EST) -- The judge overseeing the federal bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo considered Monday what to tell the jury about the arrest of a key cooperating witness and indicated a reluctance to go along with a prosecution request that she describe the incident as a bail violation.



Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said she was “not inclined” to characterize the arrest of 57-year-old lobbyist Todd Howe as a generic bail violation when jurors return Tuesday.



Howe's testimony is...

To view the full article, register now.