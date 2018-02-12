Connell Foley Nabs LeClairRyan Trial Group In Newark

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- Connell Foley LLP has added 11 LeClairRyan trial attorneys to its Newark, New Jersey, office in a coup that the firm on Monday said will boost its litigation, insurance and professional and products liability practices.



The newcomers, led by partner Jeffrey O’Hara, are partners Matthew Bauer, Laura Breitenbach, Catherine Bryan, Bryan Couch and Matthew Schultz; of counsel Patrick During; and associates Perri Koll, Kelly Krug, Joseph Megariotis and Justin Vogel. The group’s national practice focuses primarily on casualty cases involving large exposure, catastrophic events and matters involving...

To view the full article, register now.