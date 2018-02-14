Expert Analysis

Google Equal Pay Case Could Have Far-Reaching Impact

By Debra Ellwood Meppen and Laurie DeYoung February 14, 2018, 1:20 PM EST

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 1:20 PM EST) -- Is this the year of the woman? The decade? The century?

Women have dominated the headlines by demanding an end to decades’ long mistreatment and seeking a reckoning for workplace harassment and discrimination. The  #MeToo campaign grew out of Hollywood’s sexual harassment epidemic. #MeToo slowly trickled down from Hollywood through all other industries. The “Times Up” movement followed in quick succession. While these efforts have monopolized the headlines for months, a similar fight — the fight for fair pay inside of the office and boardroom — has...
