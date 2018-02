Trump Budget Would Cut BIA Funds, Up Indian Health Money

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- Funding for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education would be cut nearly $450 million under a 2019 budget proposal unveiled Monday by the Trump administration, but the Indian Health Service would see an increase of about $400 million from 2018 under the plan.



The proposed 2019 budget for the U.S. Department of the Interior would lower current spending on the department’s BIA and BIE from more than $2.8 billion in 2018 to less than $2.4 billion, including a $317 million drop...

