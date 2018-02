Fugitive Chicago Restaurateur Charged With $300K Fraud

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:41 PM EST) -- The owner of upscale West Loop restaurant Embeya, who has reportedly been on the run since the restaurant's sudden closure in summer 2016, was formally charged with fraud in Illinois federal court on Monday for allegedly misappropriating at least $300,000 from co-owners and investors.



Attila Gyulai, 45, reportedly fled the country with his wife, Komal Patel, nearly two years ago, abandoning their car and defaulting on their mortgage after their departure from the city and their business. A warrant for Gyulai's arrest was also filed on Monday,...

To view the full article, register now.