9th Circ. OKs Sanctions For First Solar Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge correctly found that a workers' compensation deal preempted a suit against First Solar Inc. over an employee killed while inspecting its power plant, and his estate's attorneys were properly sanctioned for making arguments they should have known were frivolous, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday.



In a unanimous, unpublished decision, a three-judge panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips was not wrong to find that attorneys at Geragos & Geragos APC representing Jeffrey Randall’s estate and family should have known the...

