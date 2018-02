Lead Attys Appointed In Equifax Data Breach MDL

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday tapped attorneys from several firms to serve as co-lead counsel for consumers and financial institution plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation stemming from the massive Equifax data breach.



U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash appointed Kenneth S. Canfield of Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles LLC, Amy E. Keller of DiCello Levitt & Casey LLC and Norman E. Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP as co-lead counsel for the consumer plaintiffs. Joseph P. Guglielmo of Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP...

To view the full article, register now.