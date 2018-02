Veon Execs Want Out Of Stock Fraud Class Action

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- Four former and current executives at Veon Ltd., a mobile phone company that has admitted to paying bribes to do business in Uzbekistan, have told a New York federal judge that they are not liable for misleading investors and that a proposed class action against them should be dismissed.



CEO Jean-Yves Charlier, his predecessors Jo Lunder and Alexander Izosimov and former chief financial officer Andrew Davies said in briefs filed Friday that the court lacks the power to hear the case against them because they live...

