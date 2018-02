Sportswear Co. Wins Toss Of Some Claims In Domain Dispute

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge on Monday trimmed fraud and interference claims from an online gambling company's lawsuit that accused an Italian sportswear company of hijacking registered internet domains, but said the gambling company had plausibly suggested the website names had been improperly suspended.



U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver dismissed half of the claims filed by gambling company owner David Dent against Lotto Sport Italia SpA, but also found that it was not unlawful for Dent to register the website names lottoworks.com and lottostore.com with internet domain name registrar...

