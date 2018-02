Calif. Jury Finds BofA Blacklisted, Defamed Ex-Worker

Law360, Oakland, California (February 13, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found Bank of America NA illegally blacklisted and defamed a former BofA client manager when it listed her with a fraud reporting agency, awarding the former employee compensatory and punitive damages that could surpass $1.6 million.



After a day deliberating, an eight-member jury found that the bank’s actions rose to the level of malice, which is a necessary element in the four claims that Salma Aghmane asserted against her former employer. The jury awarded her $192,600 in damages for future...

To view the full article, register now.