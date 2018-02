GSA Issues $3.3B Plan To Rebuild FBI Headquarters

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:58 PM EST) -- The General Services Administration and the FBI intend to replace the current FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., with a new $3.3 billion building on the same spot after previously scrapping a plan for a new HQ in the D.C. suburbs, according to a report submitted to Congress on Monday.



That earlier plan for a larger, suburban FBI HQ, consolidating several FBI facilities through a land-swap deal, was too risky and expensive, the agency told lawmakers in a report to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee....

