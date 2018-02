Lobbyist Forced To Explain His Arrest To Graft Trial Jury

Law360, New York (February 13, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Todd Howe, the lobbyist-turned-cooperator testifying at the bribery trial of a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was quizzed Tuesday over his arrest last week on a bail violation, telling jurors it stemmed from what he called a misunderstanding about his testimony.



Wearing a dark suit, and with a U.S. Marshal in tow, a subdued Howe endured a third day of tough defense questions at the corruption trial of former Cuomo "right-hand man" Joe Percoco and three businessman. The trial, overseen by Manhattan U.S....

