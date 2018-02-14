FTC Picks Prodded On Tech, Data Safety At Senate Hearing

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- The four nominees seeking to fill posts on the Federal Trade Commission appeared in front of a Senate committee on Wednesday, answering questions from lawmakers about the power of big technology companies and consumer protection issues surrounding data breaches and privac



Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, asked early in the hearing if the commissioner-nominees — Republicans Joseph J. Simons, Christine S. Wilson and Noah Joshua Phillips and Democrat Rohit Chopra — have any antitrust concerns surrounding big technology companies like...

To view the full article, register now.