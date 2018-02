McDonald's Hit With ADA Class Action Over Drive-Thru Hours

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Fast-food giant McDonald's was hit with a putative class action in Illinois federal court Tuesday from a customer who claims her and other visually impaired people's inability to access McDonald's during drive-thru-only hours is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.



California resident Karen Morey filed the suit on behalf of herself and a putative class of McDonald's customers who are blind or visually impaired, alleging McDonald's late-night and early morning drive-thru-only service is tantamount to discrimination against them. Morey, who suffers from macular degeneration,...

