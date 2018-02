Rolls-Royce Should Win FCA Suit Toss, Atty DQ: Magistrate

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Rolls-Royce shouldn’t have to face a False Claims Act suit over allegedly billing the U.S. Air Force for uncertified parts, according to a Texas magistrate’s report Tuesday that found the whistleblower was repeating claims from an old suit and that he was represented by an ex-Rolls attorney.



Rolls-Royce Should Win FCA Suit Toss, Atty DQ, Magistrate Says



U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin recommended the court grant Rolls-Royce North America Inc.’s bids to dismiss the lawsuit and disqualify ex-Rolls consultant George Gage’s attorney, Donald Little, finding...

To view the full article, register now.