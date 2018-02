Dunkin’ Donuts Consumers Fight To Keep Angus Steak Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:38 PM EST) -- A group of Dunkin’ Donuts customers who say their Angus steak sandwiches didn’t include steak — just ground beef plus filler — urged a New York federal judge on Tuesday to reject the company's dismissal bid, disputing that they should have consulted ingredient lists.



In a reply to Dunkin’s bid for dismissal of the suit, the consumers fought back against an array of its arguments, notably the arguments that ingredient lists reveal what’s in the sandwiches to anyone who wants to know and that consumers can see what’s in...

To view the full article, register now.